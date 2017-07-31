Enough relationship drama for now. Remember when I said Molly devised a plan to get ahead at work? Well, she figures out that her boss has plans to go to a hockey game, so she attends as well to schmooze. Her efforts don't deliver the results she wanted, though. The next day, her boss pretty much ignores her and doesn’t even catch the inside joke Molly tries to make about lobster rolls. Meanwhile, Issa and Freida (Lisa Joyce) are still trying to make their We Got Yall program succeed at East 41st High School. But the vice principal, Mr. Gaines (A. Russell Andrews) isn’t exactly helpful. He is more concerned with pinching pennies at the overcrowded school… and the growing number of Latino students. He helps Issa and Frieda get more students, but all of them are Black. He demands that Mexican students in the hallway speak English and tells Issa privately that they’re “taking over.” Frieda wants to include Mr. Gaines’ discrimination in their report to the boss, but Issa wants to focus solely on the positive strides they’ve made. Apparently Issa is woke, but not willing to act on it.