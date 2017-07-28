There's no Game Of Thrones theory too far-fetched for the rollercoaster that is season 7 of the hit HBO series. After just two episodes, there's enough questions to keep us thinking all week, but Reddit user trimeta thinks they might have at least one answer.
Two people who finally met during episode 2 of season 7 were Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Melisandre (Carice van Houten). This isn't the first time Melisandre has advised a monarch, and if Ser Davos (Liam Cunningham) ever finds out, Reddit is pretty sure they know how it will go down. According to Reddit, things could get very dramatic.
Advertisement
"One of the more interesting meetings next episode will be when Davos finds that Melisandre seems to be advising yet another would-be monarch," trimeta wrote. "He's sure to tell Daenerys how Mel's prophecies led to Stannis's downfall. But he'll focus specifically on what Melisandre did to Shireen."
This may not sound relevant, but remember that Daenerys had a stillborn child, Rhaego, back in season one, which is why this imagined exchange would be particularly poignant:
"Davos: Begging your pardon, Your Grace, I know you don't have children, but imagine what it would be like to have your child sacrificed in a dark magic ritual that didn't even work.
Daenerys: I don't have to imagine, Ser Davos."
Rhago was killed thanks to Mirri Maz Duur's (Mia Soteriou) blood magic in an attempt to bring Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa) back to life, meaning Daenerys might not take too kindly to someone who was responsible for a similar death.
The rest of Reddit was totally on board with this theory:
"The title of this next episode is The Queen's Justice," wrote technodeep. "We know they like to use titles that refer to multiple storylines. One is clearly Cersei receiving the new prisoners from Euron. The other can be Dany's justice for someone - Melisandre?"
Others took it a bit further:
"The potential is there for so many interesting exchanges," added hw_plainview_. "I'd also love to see Davos or Tyrion mention the battle at Blackwater Bay and how Tyrion used wildfire to defeat the royal fleet. Maybe a sarcastic belated congratulations from Davos, or an acknowledgement that the use of fire creates a parallel between Tyrion and Dany."
Advertisement
Knowing Game Of Thrones, however, it will probably go down how we least expect it.
Advertisement