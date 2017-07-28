This Bride Held An Auction To Choose Her Bridesmaids & We Wish We Were Joking

When planning their weddings, many women use sweet, creative gestures to ask their closest friends and family members to be bridesmaids. This is not one of those stories.
A nameless bride-to-be held an auction for potential bridesmaids to "bid" for a spot in her wedding party. (Yes, really.) Her sister, who has our deepest sympathy, shared the story on Reddit under the username SistersBridesmaid.
She explained that her sister has always been "very spoiled" and that, although she can be sweet and caring, she's "just a very immature, high maintenance person." The bridezilla in question got engaged a few months ago and she'll tie the knot at the end of August.
Advertisement
"She still hasn’t chosen her bridesmaids. Instead, she has sent out dozens of…invitations, to various girls. It’s an invite to attend and participate in a ‘bidding auction’ on the six spots in her bridal party," SistersBridesmaid wrote. "Whichever six of all these chicks bid the most will be the bridesmaids. There’s also an auction for being her maid of honor."
Now, you may be thinking that the proceeds from this bizarre auction will go to a noble cause. But no dice. "My sister and her fiancé are using the money to fund the wedding and honeymoon," she wrote.
SistersBridesmaid thinks the auction is "tacky" (yeah, same) and refused to RSVP to the event. Their mother is siding with the bride-to-be because this Reddit user apparently wasn't exaggerating when she said her sister is spoiled.
As one does in 2017, she took to Reddit to ask if she was being unreasonable and received a resounding "no!" in response.
Can you think of a bridezilla story that tops this one? Going once, going twice...
Related Video:
Advertisement