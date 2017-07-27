Breastfeeding has undoubted benefits for both mom and baby, but we don't often talk about the, ahem, unexpected side effects.
Last week, Zoe Hendrix, who appeared on Australia’s Married at First Sight, posted a photo of herself in a bikini that showed one breast looking noticeably larger than the other, with Hendrix's own cheeky emojis added into the mix.
"MILK JUGS gone uneven," she captioned the photo on Instagram. "One of the many joys of breastfeeding. I wondered why I got a few stares at the pool that day. Awkward!
Lactation consultant Kelly Bonyata, BS, IBCLC, wrote on Kelly Mom that this can happen often, as some babies may prefer one side, or supply may even be greater on one side. In general, it's nothing to worry about as long as it's not bothering the mother or the baby, and in any case, most of us have slightly uneven breasts, anyway, even if the difference isn't noticeable.
And if the comments on her Instagram are anything to go by, Hendrix certainly isn't alone when it comes to this particular "joy" of breastfeeding.
"Omg I didn't know this was a thing that happened to a lot of women," one Instagram user commented. "Glad I'm not alone! Yay for uneven boobs!"
"I feel your pain!" another wrote. "My oldest had a favorite side and when we stopped nursing after a biting incident no amount of ice stopped one from swelling to an H while the other was likely a DD."
