Flights To China Are Really Cheap Right Now (You Could Go For Chinese New Year!)

Travel to China from the U.S. can be quite pricey — roundtrips from many cities cost well over $1,000. So if you're looking to visit, you're in luck: Scott Keyes of Scott's Cheap Flights has found a $483 roundtrip from Dallas, TX, to Beijing.
The fare is valid on Delta Air Lines from September 2017 through the beginning of November 2017, and January 2018 through the beginning of March 2018.
More good news: These dates include the Chinese New Year — which is on February 16, 2018 — which is generally a more expensive time to go to China.
Keyes says he thinks these fares will only last a day or two, so go on and grab them before they're gone. You can find the best dates using this sample Google Flights search, he says.
