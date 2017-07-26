Caribbean vacation, here you come. Southwest is having an epic flash sale on flights to some of the hottest (both literally and figuratively) vacation spots, reports MyDomaine — plus plenty of other deals on foreign and domestic trips to satisfy your thrifty side.
Some of the flights are as cheap as $59 one-way. The only seeming downside? This flash sale ends tomorrow (Thursday, July 27), so you better get booking quickly!
Here's how to take advantage of these deals: Head over to Southwest.com and check out all the cheap domestic and international fares. Even if you don't score a $59 deal, there is a good number of deep discounts to find. The prices are valid for both domestic and foreign routes from August 22, 2017, through December 13, 2017, and they are nonrefundable.
MyDomaine reports that fares on international flights from Fort Lauderdale, FL, are some of the cheapest: You can hop over to the Cayman Islands starting at $59 one-way; the Bahamas, Belize, or Turks and Caicos for $69; Costa Rica or Cuba for $99; Jamaica for $121; and tourist hotbed Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic for $129.
What's great about these particular prices is that flights to Fort Lauderdale from various other U.S. destinations are also discounted — so if you don't happen to live in South Florida, you can plan for a layover there and still save on your vacation travel. For example, flights to FLL from Atlanta or from Raleigh-Durham, NC, start at $84; $86 from Albany, NY; $87 from Baltimore, MD; and $115 from Providence, RI.
Additionally, you're in luck if you have your sights on heading to Cancun, Mexico: Cancun flights start at $155 from Houston; $170 from Atlanta; $175 from Austin; $189 from Chicago; $209 from Baltimore, MD; and $212 from Denver.
