Becky receives a phone call about her boyfriend Stephen that leads to hysteria. There are times when the histrionics of the characters in Twin Peaks tickle me — it's campy, and it can be refreshing to see actors explore their range. This is one of those times. Becky, after all, has been a silent character for the most part. Usually, she sits silently with her boyfriend, waiting for something to happen. She borrows money from her mother, Shelly (Mädchen Amick), and seems to be dawdling in her young adult life. (We've all been there.) So, to see Becky scream at the top of her lungs and demand a car to pick up Stephen is a welcome change. It is unfortunate that it seems Stephen's merciless violence