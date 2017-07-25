An Airline Just Announced $99 Flights To Europe & This Changes Everything

Latvian airline Primera Air just announced routes to Europe that start at $99 one-way, reports Condé Nast Traveler. And tickets are already available! Cue the cheers.
The new routes begin April 2018 from Boston and Newark, NJ, to Birmingham, U.K.; London's Stansted; and Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport. The flights will be scheduled daily from Newark and four times a week from Boston, year-round.
Primera's will be the first nonstop flight between Stansted and both Boston and New York City, according to Business Traveller. These routes are also the airline's first overseas endeavor; it operated exclusively in Europe before this. The airline says it plans to add two more transatlantic routes from the three European airports by the end of this summer.
The price is so fantastic, it kind of sounds too good to be true, right? So you might be wondering if there's a catch. As with other budget airlines, there are extra costs for everything: $45 to pick your seat (more if you'd like to sit in an exit row), $40 for a meal, and $45 to check a bag in "light" economy, according to CN Traveler. Plus, there's no in-flight entertainment, which is kind of a bummer for those of us who like to kill time watching bad movies during our trips.
But if you plan ahead (like bring snacks and stuff to do), it may very well be worth it for you. One upside: There's free Wi-Fi and both electrical and USB outlets.
