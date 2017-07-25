In the interview, Garten declared that (when pushed) she would choose cookies over brownies, but honestly, would like to pick both. (We are here for that, Ina!) The most important factoid we learned had to do with Ina's fridge staples. We were expecting the Barefoot Contessa to call out a fancy mustard or some kind of appetizer platter that she refreshes daily as her go to staples. But, Garten once again proved her accessibility when she instead answered that she always keeps "butter and eggs" on hand in her fridge. Those two ingredients might not sound like much, but when you think about it, butter and eggs are both baking staples and starter ingredients for a whole slew of easy dishes. Plus, you can always make a scrambled or friend egg for a quick meal with those dairy aisle items on hand. As Ina would say: how easy is that?!