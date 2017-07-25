Channing Tatum gave Saucey customers the surprise of their lives when he showed up on their doorsteps to deliver his new vodka, Born and Bred, over the weekend, Us Weekly reports.
The actor and dancer teamed up with the alcohol delivery app to promote the launch of his new boozy brand, and honestly, it was one of the most funniest marketing ploys we've seen yet. I'm not being dramatic when I say that people lost their collective minds when they saw Tatum, who was wearing a casual grey t-shirt and pants with a black trucker hat, standing before them with their liquor order.
"Born and Bred started out as an experiment. We wanted to see if we could track down the best vodka in America and we're confident we found it at the Grand Teton Distillery," Tatum told Refinery29 in a statement via email. "I love the stuff and this weekend I literally went door to door to get other people to try it too."
The Magic Mike star posted a video of his hilarious experience on his Facebook page with the caption: "I got to have a little fun freaking people out this weekend. With the help of SAUCEY we spent the day delivering Born and Bred Vodka to the good people of LA. Thanks to all who let us into your homes — a few of you owe money to the swear jar."
He wasn't kidding about the cursing, either; though, who wouldn't drop an f-bomb (or five) if Tatum made an impromptu visit?
To make things even better, the 37-year-old actor even hung out with some of the customers by taking a shot and checking out their home décor.
Saucey posted an adorable photo of Tatum with a group of fans to its official Instagram page with the caption: "Guess what happens when you order @bornandbred vodka? @channingtatum shows up at your door. Who's next?"
If you're feeling left out of the fun, don't worry, you may get an opportunity to meet Tatum in the near future.
"We'll do this in a different city some time soon so get yourself a bottle of B&B and keep your eyes peeled," Tatum teased in the caption of his Facebook video.
