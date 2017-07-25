Delta Is Getting A Major Upgrade

Delta's coming out of its recent barrage of bad news with a very special announcement. Travel + Leisure reports that the American carrier will be the very first airline stateside to use Airbus's new A350 planes. That may seem technical, but it all comes down to some very special amenities. Namely, private suites.
The brand-new long-haul Delta fleet will have the brand's debut Delta One first class suites. And for once, the airline isn't exaggerating with the name. Each one — there will be 32 per plane — has a full-height door for complete privacy. Lest you think it'll be like traveling in a broom closet, know that it has an open top, enough room to lay down, and comes with an entire entertainment suite.
Considering that the new Airbus A350s are making their maiden voyages from Detroit to Tokyo-Narita, that entertainment system is sure to be a major draw. Those flights start in October and Delta plans on expanding its 24 A350s to other routes across the Pacific, including major cities in Korea and China.
The first class space may be super-luxe, but the rest of the plane is also an upgrade from the standard Boeing 747s that Delta has been using.
"Our new flagship A350 fits well in Delta's long-haul network, combining an exceptional customer experience with strong operating economics and fuel-efficiency as we retire older, less-efficient aircraft," Ed Bastian, Delta's CEO, said in a statement.
In the main cabin, the 226 economy seats will be the largest in the Delta fleet and offer up memory foam cushions. While that's a far cry from the fully reclining seats up front, it's a definite improvement from the standard airline seat. That gives passengers a little bit more comfort, especially knowing that the lucky few up in first class are getting a brand-new experience.
