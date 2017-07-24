Target Is Ending Cartwheel Perks & Some People Are NOT Happy

Target recently announced that it's ending its Cartwheel Perks loyalty program, according to CNBC. The program lets users accumulate points every time they make a purchase and redeem them for various items.
Cartwheel Perks launched in September as a pilot in five markets: Denver, Houston, San Diego, St. Louis, and, Raleigh-Durham, NC. Target says existing users can still earn points until August 27 and must redeem them by September 27.
"Creating simple, convenient, and fun digital tools for Target guests means listening carefully to guest feedback and regularly making adjustments based on what we hear," Target told CNBC. "That's why we've begun phasing out the pilot Cartwheel Perks program."
The chain store says it has some "exciting changes" in the works for Cartwheel, however.
"We had many learnings about how to engage and reward guests that we plan to leverage in the future," said Target. "We look forward to sharing more about exciting changes coming soon to the Cartwheel and Target apps."
A few customers shared their dissatisfaction on Twitter, with one saying she's "saved hundreds" at Cartwheel.
Noooooooo @Target! ??? I loved #cartwheelperks pic.twitter.com/Y5OTNkVRnO— Kelly Strona (@kellystrona) July 19, 2017
I am so sad! I think this was a bad move. It encouraged people to shop their store.— Heather (@Travelin_Family) July 22, 2017
When the cashier at @Target tells you that they're getting rid of #cartwheel perks in October. ???— Katie (@ciaokatie) July 14, 2017
