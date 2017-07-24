Justin Trudeau Just Showed Off His S'more-Making Skills & The Internet Is Loving It

Justin Trudeau is constantly making headlines for things other than politics. One minute, he's constructing a Canadian-themed pillow fort with an adorable little girl, and the next he's accidentally photobombing some teens' prom pictures. And, of course, we're always busy talking about his bromances with both Barack Obama and Emmanuel Macron. Well, most recently, the Canadian Prime Minister has been getting attention for partaking in another carefree, fun activity, making s'mores, and the photos are making all our summer dreams come true.
Last week, Justin Trudeau went on a trip to Nova Scotia with his family, and according to the Huffington Post, while there, the Trudeaus visited with young day campers at the Islands Provincial Park near the municipality of Shelburne. The Kings County Register reported that this family outing marked the one year anniversary of the new Canada Child Benefit, a tax-free monthly payment given to eligible families that helps with the cost of raising children. After speaking to journalists about the "estimated 300,000 fewer children living in poverty," Trudeau got less serious and began making s'mores with his wife Sophie and their three kids, Ella Grace, Xavier, and Hadrien.
Advertisement
Based on the photos, it looks like Trudeau took the opportunity to teach his youngest son Hadrien, who is three years old, how to roast marshmallows. In addition to warming the white sugary pillows on a stick, this father-son pair also warmed our hearts with this moment. Take a look:
Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau teaching his youngest son how to make a smore #Shelburne #NS @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/mrowKQqejC— Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) July 21, 2017
.@JustinTrudeau will speak to reporters after he mingles with community members who have come out to meet him #Shelburne #NS @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/3X7LgBgnBv— Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) July 21, 2017
The photos of Trudeau and his young son are certainly adorable, but perhaps the best part of this story — aside from all the good that's been done for Canada's kids, of course — is that, according to some reports, the family was cooking the s'mores "as a midday lunch." S'mores in place of a meal? Talk about a cool dad.
Advertisement