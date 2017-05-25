These Photos Of Justin Trudeau Building A Pillow Fort With A Little Girl Will Warm Your Heart

It seems like every other day Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau does something that makes us swoon. Earlier this month, he took his 3-year-old son, Hadrien, to work and the adorable pictures gave us life. Then last weekend, he photobombed the prom pictures of a group of unsuspecting high school students. And today, a new batch of viral photos of him building a pillow fort with a little girl are warming our cold, cold hearts.
Bella, a 5-year-old from Thompson, Manitoba, won a CBC Kids’ contest to become Canada’s “Prime Minister For A Day." Her prize? Hanging out with Trudeau. When she met him, the little girl asked the PM whether they could build a pillow fort in the office.
Of course, Trudeau agreed, and the results were truly spectacular.
The photos shared on CBC Kids' Facebook page show the duo rearranging chairs, adding couch cushions because they didn't have actual pillows, and taking advantage of the wooden table of Trudeau's office to build the fort. The pièce de résistance was a fluffy blanket emblazoned with maple leaves. (#SoCanadian.)
In all the pictures shared by the TV program, Bella looks starstruck. And to be honest, we can't blame her.
CBC Kids will air the segment "Prime Minister For A Day" during Canada Day Special on July 1st.
Bella won the competition because of her amazing response to what she would do if she was the Canadian prime minister for a day.
"As prime minster, I would make sure everyone has homes and everyone is safe," she said. "I would hug everyone. I would make sure animals and the world around us are kept safe. I would make sure every Canadian is healthy. I would show kindness to everyone."
Atta, girl! This little one would definitely make an incredible world leader one day.
