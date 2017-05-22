Justin Trudeau Photobombed These Students' Prom Photos & It'll Make Your Day

You probably didn't need yet another reason to love Justin Trudeau, but we're going to give you one anyway.
Yesterday, Canada's prime minister went for a run along the Stanley Park Seawall in Vancouver — something he does regularly. With prom season in full swing, a group of high school students had gathered at the beautiful park for a photo shoot to commemorate their special night. When Trudeau jogged past them, he accidentally appeared in a few of the photos.
It didn't take long for the students to recognize Trudeau and they quickly begged him to join the photo shoot because who wouldn't want him in their prom pictures?
"We were just taking photos and hanging around talking, and then Trudeau, he just comes running," student Constantine Maragos told Canada's CBC. "At first, we were like, 'Why is the prime minister of Canada running the seawall? And then we started yelling for Trudeau to get in the photo."
Because he's Justin Trudeau, he immediately obliged and posed for a group photo with the lucky students.
"We were stoked," Maragos said.
This isn't the first time the prime minister has unexpectedly popped up in photos. Last summer, a shirtless Trudeau appeared in the background of a wedding photo while he was vacationing on a beach in Tofino, B.C.
With all due respect to everyone else's prom photos, it's safe to say that these Vancouver students win the prize for "Best Prom Picture Of 2017."
