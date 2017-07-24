Target is always keeping us on our toes with its blink-and-it's-gone flash sales. Today's sale, offering 30% off on bedding and bath items, is no exception.
Head over to Target.com and you can get 30% off bedding (online and in-store with Cartwheel) and 30% off bath items (online only).
The sale ends today, though, so if you're in the market for some new stuff for your dorm (back-to-school days will be here before we know it) or just need some new, non-ratty towels, don't dawdle.
We'll highlight just a few of our favorite deals here...
This fun, graphic comforter starts at just $12.99 now.
At a certain point in your adult life, you realize that you can't live without nice towels. If that point is now, and those towels cost this little, what are you waiting for?
At a certain point in your adult life, you might also realize you need a shower caddy instead of letting everything hang out on the side of the tub...
...and pretty bathroom accessories, like a soap pump and a toothbrush holder. Maybe even ones that match!
Speaking of Cartwheel, Target is phasing out the perks program, which lets shoppers accumulate points and redeem them toward other items, according to CNBC. The pilot launched in September in five markets: Denver, Houston, San Diego, St. Louis, and, Raleigh-Durham, NC. If you're an existing user, you can still earn points until August 27 and you must redeem them by September 27.
