There's nothing worse than adding a movie to your Netflix queue only to find that it's disappeared a few days later. The streaming services is constantly rotating titles in and out, and next month we're losing a lot of favorites. Sleepover go-tos like 10 Things I Hate About You, Elizabethtown, and The Lizzie McGuire Movie are on their way out on the first of the month, shortly followed by other hits like Superbad and classics like To Kill A Mockingbird.
As far as TV is concerned, American Dad bows out on the 15th, with Revenge and The League following suit on the 28th and 30th, respectively. For comedy lovers, Russell Brand has some specials we have to get ready to lose. The comedian tackles more serious topics like addiction and the war on drugs in Russell Brand: End The Drugs War and Russell Brand: From Addiction To Recovery — that is, until August 1.
Other notable goodbyes: Babe and Babe: Pig In The City, as well as indie hit Zack And Miri Make a Porno. The list of titles goes on, but luckily this means that Netflix has made room for even more movies and TV shows to take their place. Until then, we'll be giving these expiring titles the send-off they deserve: full days of binging accompanied by lots and lots of snacks.