Disney World Has A Super-Secret Food Challenge & It's Epic

This story was originally published on July 23, 2017.
Food challenges aren't the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Disney Parks (long lines and golden churros, on the other hand...), but according to FoodBeast, Disney World has been keeping its outrageous Nachos Rio Grande Challenge under wraps. It's so secret, in fact, that even the most die-hard Disney fans may not know about it.
Disney World's Magic Kingdom park is the place to go for the challenge, which has more lax rules and regulations than most other food-related showdowns, but requires some thoughtful planning. No, it's not about skipping out on those gilt churros, it's all about timing.
To find the challenge, head to the Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Cafe in Frontierland between 3 and 6 p.m. Once you're there, order up the secret nachos and prepare yourself. Out will come a pile of nachos that rivals the parks' famed mountain range (Space, Splash, Thunder, and the Matterhorn, of course). The entire restaurant will know about it, too, because your whole party will get treated to a VIP package that includes a special table, complimentary non-alcoholic beverages, checkered napkins, and a song-and-dance routine involving a lot of cowbell.
Most food challenges have a time constraint and limit its winners to solo glory, but Disney is nothing if not family friendly. So, the Nachos Rio Grande Challenge's prize — a slew of sheriff's badges, special cowboy hats, and a certificate to commemorate the triumph — can go to an entire group of visitors if every last bit of nacho is gone. Even though it's designed to feed six-to-eight diners, it's still a generous portion of chicken, beef, pork, banana peppers, pico de gallo, jalapeños, guacamole, sour cream, and cheese. It's so big that it all arrives on a covered chuck wagon and is assembled tableside (again, with a lot of cowbell). Then, it all ends with complimentary churros.
At $90, it's definitely not a cheap eat. But considering that it's designed to be shared, it's a small price to pay for bragging rights.
