Frontier Airlines Has $24 Flights Right Now — But The Sale Ends TODAY

Frontier Airlines has $24 flights right now, reports SmarterTravel. Yes, you read that right: Just 24 bucks for one-way flights within the United States. But the sale ends TODAY, so you should get on it as fast as possible.
The lowest prices on the discount airline are valid during dates between August 15, 2017, and March 8, 2018, depending on your route. SmarterTravel advises booking by today for the best prices and availability, and warns that additional rules and restrictions may apply.
The fares include $24 Austin, TX, to/from New Orleans; $24 Denver to/from Albuquerque, NM; $24 Knoxville, TN, to/from Orlando, FL; $24 San Jose, CA, to/from Las Vegas; $25 Cincinnati, OH, to/from Tampa, FL; $25 Chicago to/from San Antonio, TX; $25 Dallas to/from Denver; and $25 Las Vegas to/from Colorado Springs, CO. You can find more options on SmarterTravel's website.
You can book your super-cheap tickets through Frontier's website. SmarterTravel says it's best to be flexible with your travel dates if you want to get the lowest prices.
