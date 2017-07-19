NYC-To-L.A. Roundtrips Are Only $131 Right Now & We Kind Of Can't Believe Our Eyes

What?! Yes, we know. A $131 roundtrip from New York City to L.A. exists. We write about a lot of too-good-to-be-true (but true, if you hurry) flight deals, but dare we say we think this one is actually outstanding? Epic, even? We're basically already on the West Coast, biking along Venice Beach and eating cotton candy at the Santa Monica Pier.
According to The Flight Deal, flights from Newark Liberty International Airport to LAX, and vice versa, are heavily discounted right now. But you have to know where and how to look. For starters, this is only valid for travel in September and October and availability is limited. Also, TFD recommends using the ITA Software Matrix Airfare Search and inputting the following options:
Advertisement
To buy your tickets, you can use TFW's Priceline link to book with dates found on the matrix search.
P.S. In a previous story, we reported that a MileCards.com study found Newark Liberty International Airport to be the worst in the United States when it comes to flight delays this summer, with only 66.5% of flights arriving on time. While the study only looked at a particular time period (June, July, and August) over a number of years (2007 to 2016), Newark's overall record isn't stellar. We know delays are a pain, but they're a reality: It's good to remember to always check your flight status before you travel, and try to build some extra time into your itinerary.
Related Video:
Advertisement