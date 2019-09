Shoddy Paperwork Could Erase Your Student Loan Debt

If you think you have standing to challenge your student loan owner, there are some options, Mic reports . You'll have to find a way to prove that your lender doesn't have the records needed to back up their claim, but the onus is on them to present a clear paper trail in court that shows whom they bought your loan from, that they now own it, and that you owe money to them. It's not easy, the site explains, mentioning the aggressive tactics some lenders employ to get what they want, but you could come out of it with much lighter pockets in the end.