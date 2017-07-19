Shoddy Paperwork Could Erase Your Student Loan Debt

To be clear, National Collegiate isn't cheerfully telling people that they are qualified to catch a lucky break. Borrowers have been informed that their debts are canceled after the company has sued them for delinquency. For example, Samantha Watson, a 33-year-old graduate of Lehman College in Bronx, New York fell behind on her private loan payments after quitting a better-paying job as an executive assistant to work as a nurse's aide, which allows her to care for her sick child.