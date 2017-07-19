“Whether or not this was the case, it led me to believe that if I wanted to be a winner, I'd need to get breast implants too. But I see now that I set myself up for this mental state of weakness. When you put yourself up against other women in a physical bodybuilding competition, your entire worth is how you LOOK. Not who you are. Not your GPA. Not your talent. Not how nice you are. It's literally how low your body fat % is and whether or not the ratio of your waist to your boobs and your butt is better or worse than the girl next to you.”