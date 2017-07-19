#ThrowbackThursday to my bikini competition in 2012. ?Never had I ever thought of altering my body until I saw the stark difference between the girls who won and the girls who lost. Every girl that I met that day was uniquely beautiful, but what I noticed was that the girls who placed Top 5 in my contest all had breast implants. I on the other hand, placed near the bottom 5. • Whether or not this was the case, it led me to believe that if I wanted to be a winner, I'd need to get breast implants too. But I see now that I set myself up for this mental state of weakness. When you put yourself up against other women in a physical bodybuilding competition, your entire worth is how you LOOK. Not who you are. Not your GPA. Not your talent. Not how nice you are. It's literally how low your body fat % is and whether or not the ratio of your waist to your boobs and your butt is better or worse than the girl next to you. And guess what? Your entire worth is dependent on a panel of judges who spend a few seconds looking at you like a piece of meat. • In my moments of weakness, I did not see the situation clearly. I saw myself as less-than and I wanted to do whatever it took to win. I wanted boobs. Boobs were gonna make me win, I thought. The problem was...the reason for changing my body wasn't for myself. I wanted to change my body for a panel of judges I didn't even know. • And that's where I stand on plastic surgery. 100% do it if it's for you. I'm never gonna judge you for it! But if you're doing it because someone else wants you to? Stay far FAR away from plastic surgery! Changing your body to make someone else happy is a NO-NO. • I go more in depth into this story on the latest episode of the @besheroic podcast! It's definitely a must-listen! Bit.ly/besheroic (bio link) • What's your stance on plastic surgery? Also, please NO BODY SHAMING of any sort on this post! #blogilates #besheroic
