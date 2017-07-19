Jamie-Lynn Sigler & Cutter Dykstra Are Expecting Their Second Child

Jamie-Lynn Sigler and her husband Cutter Dykstra are expecting their second child and, lest there be any doubt in your mind, the Sopranos alum posted a photo of herself surrounded by five pregnancy tests.
Sigler says she couldn't believe her eyes when the first pregnancy test was positive, largely because she was concerned her longtime struggle with multiple sclerosis would impact her ability to get pregnant.
"In the back of my mind, I was worried about if my medical problems would interfere with getting pregnant,” Sigler told Us Weekly. “But within the first month we found out we were!”
Advertisement
The actress shared the good news on Instagram today, accompanied by this sweet caption: "This is the actual pic I sent my husband this past Mother's Day while lying on the bathroom floor," Sigler wrote in the caption. "I had just returned from Israel, was jet lagged, and didn't believe my eyes. So had to obviously be @Clearblue 5x over sure. We are SO excited to announce the #ClearblueConfirmed arrival of another little one in just a few short months."
This is the actual pic I sent my husband this past Mother's Day while lying on the bathroom floor. I had just returned from Israel, was jet lagged, and didn't believe my eyes. So had to obviously be @Clearblue 5x over sure. We are SO excited to announce the #ClearblueConfirmed arrival of another little one in just a few short months ???❤ #clearbluepartner
When Sigler received the happy news, she couldn't wait to tell Dykstra. "I took one of the Clearblue Digital Pregnancy Tests, went to get my son dressed and came back. When I peeked at it and I saw the word ‘pregnant,' I screamed!” she recalls. "My husband wasn’t with me, so I took five more because I knew he would want the proof."
The newest addition to the family will join Sigler, Dykstra, and their 3-year-old son, Beau.
Expanding her family has been on Sigler's mind for awhile. In May, she told US Weekly that she and Dykstra were ready for another child.
“If you ask [Beau] he says he likes it the way it is, but my husband and I are definitely thinking about expanding our family,” Sigler said. “[Cutter] is an amazing dad. He is as present as he can be and he always wants to be there. He’s down to getting on the floor, he was down to changing diapers. I couldn’t have asked for more. He’s one of the most present dads I’ve ever seen and I’m just lucky that he’s mine.”
Advertisement
As she waits for the newest addition to her family to arrive, Sigler is absolutely loving every minute of motherhood. “[Beau is] so energetic and full of life and curious,” she said. “At this age every day their vocabulary is just exploding and he’s also in school so there’s a lot of things he’ll say to me that I didn’t teach him.”
Congratulations to Beau on being promoted to big brother!
Advertisement