Jamie-Lynn Sigler & Cutter Dykstra Are Expecting Their Second Child

“If you ask [Beau] he says he likes it the way it is, but my husband and I are definitely thinking about expanding our family,” Sigler said . “[Cutter] is an amazing dad. He is as present as he can be and he always wants to be there. He’s down to getting on the floor, he was down to changing diapers. I couldn’t have asked for more. He’s one of the most present dads I’ve ever seen and I’m just lucky that he’s mine.”