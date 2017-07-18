Trading Rappers Is The Hip-Hop Card Game You Need

How did you start developing games?

"It was actually a little bit of happenstance. I have a traditional art background, but it's in film, video, and animation. So, when I was thinking about the content matter or the concept around having these conversations and discussions — around the malleability of race, specifically blackness — I was looking for a medium or vehicle to do that. I actually had the concept about 10 years ago, but I just couldn't figure out why video was wrong. I'm not a painter. I was kind of struggling with what to do with it. Then, last year, I had the concept of 'Man, maybe I should just make it a game.' Because I need to be able to talk about blackness within the black community, but also outside of the black community as well. I needed this duality. I needed it to also be humorous. So, there was a non-confrontational piece to it. That's how I ended up with a card game."