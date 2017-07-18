There is a certain feeling of joy and utter excitement when a parent says the words "Disneyland" or "Disney World" to a child. In addition to all the attractions at the park, the restaurants at Disney and all the themed foods that they offer have become just as much a part of the experience. From intergalactic churros to new takes on lemonade, Instagrammers are always sharing the latest magical eats. And according to Food & Wine, the most magical place on earth is about to get some more out-of-this-world eats, literally. Disney's Epcot Park in Orlando plans to open a new space-themed restaurant in honor of its 35th anniversary.
Not only is this restaurant space-themed, it also will make you feel as if you're in space, with space views from every angle of the restaurant. The Disney Parks Blog stated that the restaurant “will invite guests to travel into space for amazing dining experiences in the stars.” We wonder if there will be a special space-themed cocktail to sip while you soar.
The plans for this new eatery were revealed during this year’s D23 Expo, an event where Disney fans gather to view the upcoming plans. Although we don’t know much yet, we do know the restaurant will be located next to the Mission:SPACE attraction, where park attendees can train like a NASA astronaut. With the new concept, after training like an astronaut, you'll be able to eat like one, too.
We do have a one question, though. How do you make space food taste good enough to pay for? Especially since the world now knows that space ice cream is a scam. We can’t wait to see the menu when it's finally revealed and experience the slew of Instagram posts that are sure to follow. Until then, we’ll have to stick to liquid-nitrogen ice cream to feel like we’re in space.
