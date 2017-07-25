This summer, we have been blessed with an abundance of trendy tops: Rooftop happy hours are dominated by a sea of ruffles; Instagram feeds are filled with off-the-shoulder pieces, and music festival crowds are besieged with bandeaus. So it's time to answer that deep, burning philosophical question on everyone's minds: What drives these aesthetic allegiances?
Wonder no longer. Because one click ahead, and you'll be able to peer straight into the shirt-wearer's soul.
A quick note: It is quite possible that you own more than one of these shirts. And if so, congratulations! You are either a Clothing Chameleon, Too Complicated For Labels, or Someone Who Just Really Likes Shirts. Whatever the case may be, be proud of your closet and your style, and embrace it.