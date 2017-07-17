Why Would Anyone Expect Beyoncé To Work Out Within A Month After Giving Birth?

Anytime Beyoncé does anything, everyone has an opinion on it — even those who seem to feel as if they deserve a prize for not liking her.
On Saturday, a source "close to Beyoncé" told People exclusively that Bey has yet to work out since giving birth to twins Sir and Rumi.
"Beyoncé hasn’t started to work out yet," the source told People. "She is all about recovering."
And that's a good thing — not only because Beyoncé doesn't have to answer to anyone's post-baby body standards, but also because she likely isn't supposed to be doing any serious sweating. Possible sketchiness of the "source" aside, why is there even a conversation about whether or not she "woke up like that" in the first place?
Advertisement
Of course, all moms are different, and we won't purport to know what Beyoncé and her doctors have discussed in regards to her well-being, but generally after giving birth, women are told to abstain from most things — including exercise and sex — for at least six weeks. After that, they attend a post-birth checkup, during which doctors can help to determine whether or not their bodies have healed enough for things like exercise and sex.
Not only that, the six-week appointment can also feel like a lot of pressure for women if they've been given the all-clear for sex and exercise, but may not personally feel ready. Plus, while everyone expects a new mom to work hard to "bounce back" to the body she had before being pregnant, her body is actually working overtime to recover from, you know, giving birth to another human (in this case, two humans).
Given the often-extreme expectations we have for moms in general, it's not at all surprising that some of us think a public figure like Beyoncé should be focused on getting in shape. But it is disappointing and, frankly, annoying. Can she live?
Welcome to Mothership: Parenting stories you actually want to read, whether you're thinking about or passing on kids, from egg-freezing to taking home baby and beyond. Because motherhood is a big if — not when — and it's time we talked about it that way.
Read these stories next:
Advertisement