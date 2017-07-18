Ina Garten has said that being a author is her "primary delight" and that she loves hearing from fans how much they've learned about cooking from her shows and books. We are glad she loves sharing her knowledge with us as much as we love receiving it, because we are always hungry for her latest tips and insights.
Like one of her most famous fictional fans, Liz Lemon, we, too, wish we could spend our summers in the Hamptons as her neighbor. Until then, however, we'll have to do our best with taking her lessons to heart and applying them to our summer cooking adventures.
Ahead, eight Ina Garten-approved lessons in being the best summer chef you can be, Jeffrey optional.