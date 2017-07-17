Delta Is Not Here For Ann Coulter's Complaints

In case you missed it, political pundit and staunch believer that women shouldn't have the right to vote, Ann Coulter recently suffered a terrible indignity on a Delta plane. She was (*gasp*) de-seated from her pre-booked seat and moved to another spot in the same row without the extra legroom Coulter had requested.
Coulter documented the experience by taking photos of everyone involved, including the woman who was moved to her original seat. She proceeded to go on a Twitter tirade against the airline that has continued for two days and counting. (How fun does Coulter's weekend sound?)
For good measure, Coulter threw in a conspiracy theory. In one tweet, she wrote: "Also, @Delta your wifi doesn't work -- probably to prevent passengers from tweeting from the plane about how they're being treated."
Today, Delta responded on Twitter and hilariously burned Coulter for throwing a tantrum over a seat change that amounted to a grand total of... $30. (A major hit to the bank account of a woman whose net worth is estimated to be $8.5 million.)
@AnnCoulter We're sorry you did not receive the preferred seat you paid for and will refund your $30. (cont.)— Delta (@Delta) July 16, 2017
@AnnCoulter Additionally, your insults about our other customers and employees are unacceptable and unnecessary.— Delta (@Delta) July 16, 2017
Because Coulter has apparently been glued to her Twitter account ever since the incident, she responded to Delta in less than an hour. Spoiler alert: Her tirade isn't even close to finished.
STILL WAITING FOR AN EXPLANATION FROM THE BRILLIANT, TALENTED, HARDWORKING STAFF AT @Delta. https://t.co/euJP9GFZa1— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 16, 2017
Needless to say, Twitter users are having a field day with this non-scandal. One kind user offered a suggestion to Delta.
DELTA EMPLOYEE: sir United is dealing with a PR hellstorm, sir. it may be time to make our move— albro (@bromanconsul) July 16, 2017
DELTA CEO: when is Ann Coulter's next flight
If you're clamoring to know how Coulter is coping with this recent indignity, don't worry. She appears to only take Twitter breaks to eat and sleep, so you can rest assured that she'll continue to share her rants for the foreseeable future.
