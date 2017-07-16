Riverdale is getting a new addition, but for fans of the CW, she won't be a stranger.
According to Deadline, the soapy high school drama's sophomore season will add Brit Morgan, who viewers will recognize as baddie Livewire from the network's Supergirl.
Deadline reports that Morgan will play Penny Peabody, aka the "Snake Charmer." The nickname comes from the fact that she's an attorney that the Southside Serpents keep on retainer, just in case they have an altercation with law enforcement. Just the fact that the biker gang feels the need to keep a lawyer on duty says enough about how often they face off against the police. But TV Line reports that Peabody isn't opposed to playing both sides. The site notes that she'll run into Jughead and have a storyline that brings her into the fold with his dad. Here's the catch: Penny Peabody may appear to be a law-abiding citizen, but she's more apt to take favors as payment, not cash. That'll definitely come into play, especially since she's colluding with the Serpents, Juggie, and who knows who else.
Brit Morgan will be a familiar face to non-CW fans, too. She also played Debbie Pelt on HBO's True Blood, so she's no stranger to the darker side of television. More recently, she had a recurring role on E!'s The Arrangement.
Morgan joins Mark Consuelos as a fresh face for Riverdale. It was previously announced that the actor would take on the role of Veronica's dad, Hiram Lodge. The addition of both actors rounds out the already huge cast, but seeing that characters often meet surprising and unexpected endings when they're around Archie and Co., it seems like a safe bet to have a few extra faces around.
