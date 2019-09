Deadline reports that Morgan will play Penny Peabody, aka the "Snake Charmer." The nickname comes from the fact that she's an attorney that the Southside Serpents keep on retainer, just in case they have an altercation with law enforcement. Just the fact that the biker gang feels the need to keep a lawyer on duty says enough about how often they face off against the police. But TV Line reports that Peabody isn't opposed to playing both sides . The site notes that she'll run into Jughead and have a storyline that brings her into the fold with his dad. Here's the catch: Penny Peabody may appear to be a law-abiding citizen, but she's more apt to take favors as payment, not cash. That'll definitely come into play, especially since she's colluding with the Serpents, Juggie, and who knows who else.