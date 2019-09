"We were all piecing it together just like the audience," she tells Deadline , which makes us feel a lot better when we need to rewind the show a few times to regain our bearings. She goes to explain that seeing a gun on the set was both clarifying and mystifying, in terms of helping her figure out which timeline she was working in. "It was so nonchalant how I found out. It was around production of the third episode and I asked the question, ‘Why is this gun here?’ When I closed the door, it was gone," Wood said. "As an actor, I want to know what’s going on, it’s a legitimate question. Then somebody explained that it was part of a completely different timeline. I walked off the set and thought, ‘I don’t know anything. This show could be anything. My mind is completely blown."