Do you often find yourself confused by all the intricate timelines in Westworld? Don't worry, it isn't just you. Actor Evan Rachel Wood, who plays the android host Dolores Abernathy, is sometimes just as confounded as we are.
"We were all piecing it together just like the audience," she tells Deadline, which makes us feel a lot better when we need to rewind the show a few times to regain our bearings. She goes to explain that seeing a gun on the set was both clarifying and mystifying, in terms of helping her figure out which timeline she was working in. "It was so nonchalant how I found out. It was around production of the third episode and I asked the question, ‘Why is this gun here?’ When I closed the door, it was gone," Wood said. "As an actor, I want to know what’s going on, it’s a legitimate question. Then somebody explained that it was part of a completely different timeline. I walked off the set and thought, ‘I don’t know anything. This show could be anything. My mind is completely blown."
Advertisement
Evan Rachel Wood has always been marked by her thoughtfulness about the characters she plays. She says the multiple timelines of Westworld help her play Dolores more authentically: “It helped to inform my performance of this girl who is losing her mind, and that she doesn’t know what’s happening given the fact that she’s in multiple dimensions, living in the past, present, and future."
Last week, she received her second Emmy nomination of her career for her performance as Dolores. She also has a lot to say about the current state of activism as a celebrity, telling R29 earlier this year that "now we’re writing off celebrities speaking up as Hollywood elitism. But we’re also citizens. We’re also people. We have our own stories. I was raised by a single mom in a small apartment. We shared a bed. I’ve been working since I was 5 years old to get to where I am, and I still had my own experience. I haven’t been super sheltered or in a little bubble."
Advertisement
Shop This Story