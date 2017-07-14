"Mr. Kasowitz, who is tied up with client matters, said he intends to apologize to the writer of the email referenced in today's ProPublica story. While no excuse, the email came at the end of a very long day that at 10 p.m. was not yet over. 'The person sending that email is entitled to his opinion and I should not have responded in that inappropriate manner,' Mr. Kasowitz said. 'I intend to send him an email stating just that. this is one of those times where one wishes he could reverse the clock, but of course I cant.'"