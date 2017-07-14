July 13 may have been one of the strangest days in The Walking Dead's history.
On Thursday morning, millions woke up to the news that Frank Darabont, the series' co-creator who has since been fired, sent incredibly violent and aggressive emails to AMC executives before and after his termination.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, one of the emails, sent while Darabont was still employed, shows the director of The Green Mile threatening to kill writers for giving him a bad script. Warning: The language is extreme.
"If it were up to me, I'd have not only fired [them], I'd have hunted down and fucking killed them with a brick, then gone and burned their homes," he wrote.
Another email stated that the directors "better wake the fuck up and pay attention. Or I will start killing people and throwing bodies out the door."
Frank Darabont seems like a professional and reasonable colleague. https://t.co/lFTO76cvgG pic.twitter.com/ZcAXIotueh— Jonathan V. Last (@JVLast) July 13, 2017
Yeah, it's bad. But things can — and did — get worse.
Later Thursday afternoon, The Hollywood Reporter got another set of emails, this time from AMC's lawyer Marc Kasowitz, who – get this – is representing the company against Darabont. But Kasowitz's freak out had nothing to do with his current case and everything to do with someone criticizing him for serving as President Trump's attorney.
According to ProPublica, someone saw Rachel Maddow talk about Kasowitz' role in defending Trump against Russia allegations and grew angry enough to send the lawyer an email telling him to resign. Kasowitz's response? "F*ck you."
He continued to send nasty emails, with one reading: "I'm on you now. You are fucking with me now. Let's see who you are. Watch your back, bitch." Another read: "Call me. Don't be afraid, you piece of shit. Stand up. If you don't call, you're just afraid."
Later, Kasowitz made another threat, writing, "I already know where you live, I'm on you."
I'm going to need a new cup of coffee, since the old one just came flying out of my nose.https://t.co/fc0aLoGrUk— Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) July 13, 2017
Though Kasowitz didn't respond to ProPublica for comment, a spokesman provided the following statement:
"Mr. Kasowitz, who is tied up with client matters, said he intends to apologize to the writer of the email referenced in today's ProPublica story. While no excuse, the email came at the end of a very long day that at 10 p.m. was not yet over. 'The person sending that email is entitled to his opinion and I should not have responded in that inappropriate manner,' Mr. Kasowitz said. 'I intend to send him an email stating just that. this is one of those times where one wishes he could reverse the clock, but of course I cant.'"
