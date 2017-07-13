Elizabeth Warren's Husband Had The Sweetest & Most Relatable Surprise For Their Anniversary

My sweetie Bruce and I are in DC this week. Last night when I got home, Bruce met me with a sweeping “ta-da!” and flung open the door to the hall closet. New shelf. Hooks. A place for grocery bags. “Happy Early Anniversary!” Ok, that may not seem very romantic, but I LOVE organized closets. (Yes, I hang all my jackets together, arranged by color.) But I have zero time to hang a shelf and even less time to get out the drill and put up some hooks. The new shelf and hooks (and Bruce’s enthusiasm for them) made me laugh – and reminded me just how sweet and thoughtful Bruce always is. Back when I proposed to Bruce, I knew he was pretty special. But through decades of ups and downs – kids, dogs, moves, living in separate cities, deaths in the family, and on and on – he’s turned out to be even more special than I originally thought. He even hangs a shelf on occasions like this. I’m a very lucky woman. Happy anniversary, Sweetie. I love you.
