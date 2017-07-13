3 Fresh & Easy Spiralized Meals That You Can Prep In 20 Minutes Flat

If you don't own a spiralizer yet, we'd strongly suggest ordering one. Why? Because these trendy and affordable kitchen gadgets work absolute wonders in the fast, easy, and fresh departments. And, the creative recipe options that sprout out of the resulting veggie swirls are endless. Picture a plate of twirled beet salad with creamy goat cheese and savory vinaigrette. Or how about a bowl of potato pasta carbonara with crunchy bacon bits and ample amounts of cheese? Did we mention both can be made in under 20 minutes? If we've peaked your appetite and either of these options sound like a meal you might want to nosh on, then scroll on.
Ahead find three fast, fresh, easy, and, above all, delicious recipes from Orathay Souksisavanh's and Vania Nikolcic's inventive cookbook Super Spiralized. Full disclosure: we're planning on making all three in one sitting for a spiralized summer feast. Because when picture-worthy, multi-meal prep can be completed in under an hour total, well, why the hell not?