It's true, we are always on the lookout for new Trader Joe's products. But there's a certain season that really gets our hearts a-pounding for all the fresh products hot off the cheap grocery chain press. And that time is summertime. Other than fall's pumpkin spice monopoly, summer marks the couple of months when TJ's rolls out plenty of new seasonal swag and offerings. We're talking all the coveted coconut- and mango-flavored goods, juice blends, frozen treats, and more. Above all else, summer at Trader Joe's is a time that promises the latest, greatest, and most affordable in our biggest a.m. obsession: iced coffee. Hold onto your hats, because this season's bottled cold brew drop is huge. Meet TJ's new vegan morning grab-and-go drink, the Mocha Nut Latte:
Now, let's get into what exactly makes these vegan lattes, well, vegan. According to the company's Instagram post, each 12 oz. bottle includes a mix of organic cold-brewed coffee, organic cocoa powder, organic cold-milled cashew and almond-base, organic dates, vanilla, cinnamon, and pink Himalayan salt. The taste? It's described in the caption as "smooth" and "rich." And we're willing to take the grocery chain's word for it, for now — that is, before we dash out to try it ourselves. Although this appears to be the company's first venture into an actual bottled coffee-blend, we're already believers in the cost effective Organic French Roast Cold Brew Concentrate — and most recently the new seasonal Coconut Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate.
The price point on these to-go bottles has yet to be listed, but we're fairly confident that the savings (in comparison to our daily corner coffee shop spend) will probably be major. Here's to hoping that this product drop extends beyond the single mocha flavor. We're thinking something along the lines of a pumpkin spice nut milk latte come September.
