TNT's dark comedy-drama Claws has been a breakout hit with both audiences and critics, and the setting and humor make it the perfect summer show. Plus, it places a welcome focus on female solidarity and passes the Bechdel test with flying colors, which is definitely something we'd like to see more of on TV.
Now that Claws has officially been renewed for a second season, we'll get to follow the adventures and misadventures of Desna, Polly, Quiet Ann, Virginia, and Jen.
Although Season One has yet to conclude, TNT has faith in the series' continued success. Its sophomore season will debut sometime in 2018 and we're already stoked to see what's next for the residents of Manatee County, Florida.
“Look out Manatee County, these ladies are coming back for more!” Sarah Aubrey, executive vice president of original programming for TNT, said in a statement. “These strong-willed, hilarious women represent the diverse voices this network is all about. Claws has certainly struck a chord with audiences and continues to attract new viewers each week.”
Claws follows five on-the-rise manicurists as they navigate their careers, traffic drugs through the salon, and deal with covering up a murder in their spare time. (You know, totally relatable activities.) It stars Niecy Nash, Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes, Karrueche Tran, and Jenn Lyon. Rashida Jones (The Office) serves as executive producer.
The series is currently cable’s No. 4 new drama with adults ages 18-24, and draws TNT's largest young audience of any drama. When it returns next year, it'll join a lineup that includes TNT originals Animal Kingdom, Good Behavior, The Last Ship, Major Crimes, The Librarians, Will, and the upcoming The Alienist.
