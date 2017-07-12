Mindy Kaling has been decorating up a storm lately. Just a couple of months back, she revamped her Nolita pied-à-terre, giving it a midcentury-modern-with-a-tinge-of-Moroccan vibe. Now, she's back to her West Coast digs: Today, the actress gave Architectural Digest an exclusive tour of her new home in Hancock Park, L.A. — and it's every bit as fun and colorful as we expected, with vibrant pinks, corals, turquoises, and yellows dominating the scene.
Interior designer Katie Ridder told AD that was exactly the intent. "She wanted it to be happy. She wanted it to be warm," she said. "You see the way she dresses on the show. She didn’t want bleached floors. She didn’t want everything whitewashed or stripped down. She wanted a lot of layering."
Advertisement
Kaling, naturally, brought in a cinematic metaphor. "It’s a little Wes Anderson," she told AD. "It's how layered it looks — he's very conscious and he's very generous with the colors in his palette."
She said she first found Ridder's work on social media. Ridder has almost 40,000 Instagram followers, and posted about working with Kaling earlier today:
Beyond thrilled to see our project with @mindykaling on the digital cover of @archdigest today! Tap for sources | Link to full story in bio . . . . . Thank you AD for the beautiful feature, and an even bigger thank you to our amazing vendors who made this project possible! @studiofournyc @ferrickmason @schumacher1889 @urbanelectricco @skinandbonesstudio @delapuenteantiques
"When I was going through her Instagram, I felt like I already lived in that home; I could see myself living there for years," Kaling told AD. "Of all of my partnerships, this was probably the easiest, and we understood each other."
Take a tour of the house in the video, below.
Advertisement