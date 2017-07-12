Yesterday, Heidi Klum stopped by Live with Kelly and Ryan to promote the upcoming season of America's Got Talent, for which she is a judge, and while she was there, Kelly Ripa asked about these photos. Klum told her, "my oldest daughter is 13, and she wants to post her face, and I always say, 'no, you're not allowed to.'" When Ryan Seacrest asked when she would start letting her kids post front-facing photos, she explained that she keeps trying to push it later and later. The model said, "I want them to still be kids. I don't think that they should be posting all these photos. It's different when we do it, you know? I feel like we're grownups, but children — I want to try and keep them children as long as possible." Klum even went on to say that she definitely identifies as a "helicopter parent."