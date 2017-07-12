Heidi Klum’s face has been in the public eye for nearly 25 years. She started modeling back in 1992, when she was just 19 years old, and since then, she has graced the covers of French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish Vogue, Elle, InStyle, Marie Claire, and Glamour. The German model has also hosted 15 seasons of Project Runway, so the world has seen her face all over place. When it comes to her children’s faces, however, Klum is not eager for those to be exposed to public view.
If you follow the model on social media, you've probably noticed that she often posts photos of her kids that don't show their faces. Sometimes they're shown from behind, and other times, Klum uses slightly less discrete tactics to shield them. Take a look:
4 Amazing days at Disneyworld have come to an end #besttimeever #family #funtimes pic.twitter.com/XW0tQM1D31— Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) June 18, 2017
Yesterday, Heidi Klum stopped by Live with Kelly and Ryan to promote the upcoming season of America's Got Talent, for which she is a judge, and while she was there, Kelly Ripa asked about these photos. Klum told her, "my oldest daughter is 13, and she wants to post her face, and I always say, 'no, you're not allowed to.'" When Ryan Seacrest asked when she would start letting her kids post front-facing photos, she explained that she keeps trying to push it later and later. The model said, "I want them to still be kids. I don't think that they should be posting all these photos. It's different when we do it, you know? I feel like we're grownups, but children — I want to try and keep them children as long as possible." Klum even went on to say that she definitely identifies as a "helicopter parent."
Klum may be protective, but she's certainly not the only celeb who has chosen not to share photo of their children's faces. Last October, Halle Berry responded to a Instagram user who trolled her for always cropping her kids' faces out of the photos she shares. Berry wrote, "It's my belief, and I'm not criticizing other who have different beliefs, that it's my job as their mother to protect their privacy as best I can."
Other couples like Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, and Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have found creative ways to share photos of their lives, which revolve around their children, without giving their kids too much exposure.
