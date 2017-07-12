When Tamron Hall left NBC back in February, we all hoped she would move on to bigger and better things, and now she's getting her chance. The Weinstein Company announced today that she will co-create and executive-produce a new talk show.
This new project still doesn't have a title or a network, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, it will include current events, human-interest stories, and interviews with celebrities and newsmakers. This is great news for those of us who have missed her personality and professional reporting skills since she left her gigs on Today and MSNBC.
Advertisement
"I’ve been working towards developing a talk show for along time, but needed to make sure I did it the right way and with the right person to take the lead," her new boss, Harvey Weinstein, said in a statement. "Tamron is far and away that person. She’s an exceptionally talented journalist whose interviews masterfully walk the line between entertainment and hard-hitting. We couldn’t be more thrilled to begin this new venture with her."
Hall left NBC rather abruptly this winter after she found out the network was replacing the hour of Today she co-hosted with Al Roker with Megyn Kelly's new show.
"It’s a job. It doesn’t define me. It doesn’t determine what I do … how I treat people," Hall said later at the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council’s Summit Salute, according to Page Six. "When your card no longer says anything beneath it, but your name, are you still you? Can you still savor the victory — the moment that you were able to take that dream? I never imagined that I would be on the Today show."
THR cast a pessimistic look at the prospects of a new talk show, citing the demise of Katie Couric's and Meredith Vieira's shows. But who knows, maybe Hall could be the next Oprah?
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement