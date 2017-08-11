Update: Last month, Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter to express her true feelings about a popular food trend, ice cream roses. Teigen, unsurprisingly, isn’t into this frilly way of eating ice cream. In fact, her exact words in response to a video of the ice cream roses being sculpted inside an ice cream cone were “Oh JFC just fucking scoop the ice cream.” Though many people on Twitter were unhappy with her opinion, we figured we probably wouldn’t hear about it again. Well, we were wrong.
Yesterday, Chrissy Teigen shared two photos on Snapchat, showing that Talenti Gelato had sent her a box accompanied by a note. The note from Talenti said, "We appreciate this stance on ridiculous rose creations." Inside the box, was a personalize scoop inscribed with the words, “Just f*@king scoop it.” While we don't consider ourselves haters of the ice cream roses trend, we really want an ice cream scoop just like this one.
This story was originally published on July 12, 2017.
Chrissy Teigen has built an empire off of her down-to-earth, cool girl attitude. Her best-selling cookbook Cravings is all about practical recipes with straightforward, honest instructions. She’s also been known to spend her days off wearing nothing but a towel because she doesn’t “need all the frills and the fanciness,” as she puts it. So, it's no surprise this food lover isn't looking for anything too over-the-top when it comes to classic treats like ice cream. Teigen recently took to Twitter to share her opinion about ice cream served in the shape of the flower, and it will come as no shock that she just isn't having it.
Cauldron Ice Cream, an ice cream shop in Santa Clara, CA, is known for it's beautiful ice cream roses. The shop serves it's ice cream in puffle cones and uses the scoop to shape each serving to look like a blooming flower. The end result is an Instagram-worthy dessert that people travel from all over to try. And yet, you probably won't ever find Chrissy Teigen there. Yesterday, in response to an Insider Foods video of the treats from Cauldron Ice Cream posted by DIY Foods, Teigen tweeted, "Oh JFC just fucking scoop the ice cream."
Oh jfc just fucking scoop the ice cream https://t.co/BfwR3bceup— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 11, 2017
You may be thinking, that's so Chrissy. And you're right, it is so her to post something like that on Twitter. However, it looks like tons of other people couldn't agree more. Plenty of Twitter users say they too just don't care what their ice cream looks like, as long as it tastes good. Some even said they would never be patient enough to wait for the ice cream to be shaped into a flower. We actually get that point. When it comes to waiting for ice cream, we have zero chill.
I'd snatch it out his hands at the second petal. #GimmeDatFool it's hot— Ced (@cedfunches) July 11, 2017
No doubt it looks good af, but I think the Rose is excessive especially if you're gonna cover it with a bunch of shit and toppings— BITTER 'OL LEMON ? (@anthnyjsph) July 11, 2017
