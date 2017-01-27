Flowers are a classic gift given on Valentine's Day and don't get me wrong, a bouquet of red roses is nice. But, you know what really screams I love you? Ice cream. Cauldron Ice Cream in Santa Clara, CA is serving up the best of both worlds with its ice cream roses. These scoops are beautiful, fragrant, and best of all, delicious. Cauldron Ice Cream is no stranger to fun food trends. The store has long been serving its scoops in Puffle Cones, a trend that gained popularity this past summer. According to Cauldron's website, the shop's menu changes monthly, but a few current favorite flavors are Milk & Cereal, S'more, and Earl Grey Lavender. Lavender ice cream served in the shape of a flower? How meta.
We're totally bummed we don't live in Santa Clara, but lucky for us, these ice cream roses are all over Instagram —which is understandable because look how gorgeous they are. Scroll through @cauldronicecream for some stunning pics, then tell your S.O. if they truly love you, they'll take you to Santa Clara for V-Day.
