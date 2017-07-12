Your morning just got a whole lot tastier.
A company called Brewbudz, which is part of the brand Cannabiniers, is now selling marijuana-infused single-serve coffee pods according to BuzzFeed. Each pod runs $7, which is roughly what you'd pay if you bought two tall mochas at Starbucks.
In a press release, Cannabiniers stated that "Brewbudz offers various dosage options to fit every lifestyle." They're not joking, either. BuzzFeed writes that pods, which contain your choice of weed-infused coffee, cocoa, or tea, can be purchased in three different doses of THC: 10-milligram, 25-milligram, and 50-milligram.
Consumers can even choose between "uplifting sativa-dominated" and "relaxing indica-heavy" weed varieties, according to BuzzFeed.
Advertisement
According to consumeresponsibly.org, Colorado law currently defines one serving of marijuana as "up to 10 milligrams of THC," although the weed education group suggests that new users start with five-milligram doses. The site also informs users that "it can take as long as two hours to experience the effects of marijuana-infused products" and encourages patience.
"One of the easiest ways to have a bad experience with marijuana edibles is to go back for a second serving without giving the first serving enough time to take effect," the site states. "If it's your first time, start off with five milligrams of THC and don't use any more for the rest of the day or evening. If it doesn't produce the desired effect, try 10 milligrams the next time. Don't jump up to 20 or more! It might seem like a big different between 10 and 20 milligrams, but keep in mind that 20 milligrams is four times the amount recommended for a first-time consumer."
But BuzzFeed reports that a Brewbudz' spokesperson feels confident that "the 10-milligram product is a good starting point for a new user/the occasional user" and stated that "the higher dosing strengths are intended more for the medical user/frequent recreational user."
Cannabiniers isn't the only company to take a stab at the coffee/cannabis market. In Washington state, Catapult coffee pods have been a hit since they launched in 2015, and Legal cold-brew coffee has been refreshing folks since 2014.
If tea's more your thing, there are a ton of recipes online, and you can purchase pre-made teas from companies like Jane's Brew and Tea Pot.
Advertisement