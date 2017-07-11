CBS Announced An Animated Michael Jackson Halloween Special & The Internet Is Having A Field Day

When we received word that CBS will air an animated Michael Jackson Halloween special this fall, our response was "uh, seriously?" Regardless of how you feel about Jackson as a person, it's decidedly tacky and opportunistic for his estate to profit from such a strange, ill-conceived endeavor.
Michael Jackson‘s Halloween, which is the result of a partnership between CBS and Jackson's estate, is an hour-long special that will include music from his discography and dialogue from the voices of Christine Baranski, Alan Cumming, George Eads, Brad Garrett, Lucy Liu, and Jim Parsons.
The animated special will follow two millennials, Vincent and Victoria, who meet on Halloween night. The pair finds themselves trapped (along with Ichabod the dog) at the mysterious This Place Hotel, located at 777 Jackson Street. Naturally, adventure ensues and the special concludes with a dance finale featuring an animated Jackson.
If you're thinking, "well, that sounds cringeworthy," you have plenty of company. When Jackson's estate announced the special on Twitter, the King of Pop's fans immediately began trolling.
Will people tune in to hate-watch Michael Jackson’s Halloween, or will it be a major flop? We'll get our answer this fall when the animated special (*cringe*) airs on CBS.
