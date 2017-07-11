The Bard is experiencing a renaissance on TV this summer thanks to two splashy new shows that put Shakespeare and one of his greatest works front and center. Shonda Rhimes is breaking all of the rules with her new series Still Star-Crossed, which premiered at the end of May and picks up the story of Romeo and Juliet after their deaths. The Montagues and Capulets are still fighting, and the stakes have been raised for love to prevail. It is also set in a beautiful Verona where the rules of race and genetics don’t quite apply.
And Monday night, TNT’s new drama series, Will, hit the scene. This reimagining of Shakespeare as a popular fixture among the theatre crowd in 16th century London is essentially Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll meets Californication in a time machine. If that’s too much to process, here is a simplified version: Shakespeare is hot in Will. The series will follow his rise to fame before he became the most prolific playwright to ever live.
But with two Shakespearean dramas — both of them airing on Monday nights — vying for your viewership, which one should you watch? Looking to the heavens might help. Specifically, where the planets and stars aligned at the time of your birth. Here's how to find the perfect Shakespeare-themed show for your summer viewing pleasure.