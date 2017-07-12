Most cities in America have Starbucks locations everywhere. It's not totally uncommon to see two different outposts on a single block in New York City. That means that the chain is almost constantly attempting to get customers inside for a coffee and a quick meal. And in recent years, Starbucks has been working toward offering more menu items that can be enjoyed by those with dietary restrictions. For instance, in March, the chain dropped its very first gluten-free breakfast sandwich. Starbucks is keeping that trend going with the introduction of its new vegan protein bowl.
Yesterday, Starbucks announced that it was adding the Vegan Lentils & Vegetables Protein Bowl with Brown Rice to select menus across the country. The bowl comes with butternut squash, roasted tomatoes, and sunflower seeds, and it's served with a lemon-tahini dressing on the side. According to Starbucks, it will be available year-round at select store locations in San Francisco, L.A., San Diego, NYC, and D.C. The chain also announced a new nondairy dairy beverage (the Iced Cascara Coconutmilk Latte) in addition to a slew of other summery iced coffee and iced tea drink options.
That's not the only new food option Starbucks announced yesterday. There is also a new non-vegan bowl available now called the Chicken & Quinoa Protein Bowl With Black Beans and Greens. This one come with grilled white chicken, lettuce, quinoa, tomatoes, roasted corn, black beak, jicama, and cotija. The chain also rolled out a Seared Steak, Egg, and Tomatillo Wrap.
While all new menu items are always exciting (especially for frequent customers), the vegan protein bowl is definitely most noteworthy because means more options for everyone. Plus we're always suckers for food that looks Instaworthy and we can already imagine a pic with all those colorful fresh veggies.
