Is it Sunday yet? Did you pay your cable bill? Is the Bumble date you invited over to watch the Game of Thrones season 7 premiere going to talk throughout the entire episode?
With July 16 looming, GoT fans have hit something of a fever pitch. What better time, then, to have Kit Harington poke fun at his castmates?
During his appearance on last night's Jimmy Kimmel Live! — during which Kimmel revealed his 3-year-old daughter's crush on the Westeros heartthrob — the British star gamely submitted to a sketch featuring "never-before-seen auditions" for other beloved GoT characters.
The premise: What if Jon Snow ended up as an incest-promoting Cersei Lannister, or a White Walker covered in shaving cream? Harington rocked a gray beard and a grunt to take on Hodor, then strapped on a red wig to play Jon Snow's ill-fated Ygritte, played by the actor's real-life girlfriend, Rose Leslie.
"You know nothing, Jon Snow," he cooed to the camera, firing a Nerf arrow like the world's wimpiest Wilding.
We're not sure how Emmy-winning costar Peter Dinklage, who was born with achondroplasia, will react to Harrington's knee-shuffling portrayal of Tyrion Lannister, nor what Emilia Clarke will make of his topless tribute to her Daenerys Targaryen. We did notice that he didn't dare try to step on Arya Stark's (Maisie Williams) toes, because, well, what fool would want to get on her bad side?
Alas, there's no sexy Khal Drago impersonation. If you want to see Harington minus his shirt, you'll have to settle for his bizarre Harry-Potter-as-topless-Daenerys performance. 500 points to Gryffindor, we guess.
Watch the sketch below and say a silent prayer that Harington stuck with Jon Snow. He may know nothing, but he can at least make us laugh.
