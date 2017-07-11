Ring The Alarm: SkinStore Is Having A Major Sale & It Includes Killer Deals On Anastasia Beverly Hills Products
It's always good news when SkinStore.com's semi-annual sale arrives, but the selection this time around is especially exciting. Although there's no shortage of amazing brands and products, the killer deals on Anastasia Beverly Hills cosmetics are definitely the highlight.
ABH is known for its amazing collaborations and its selection of the best products to shape and define your brows. Unfortunately, it's also known for its high prices and the fact that sales are extremely few and far between.
Select ABH products will be 30 percent off for the duration of SkinStore's semi-annual sale, which concludes on July 12. The best part? The sale items aren't just a random array of products that didn't perform especially well. The ABH cosmetics included in SkinStore's sale are actually some of the brand's best sellers. (Be still, our hearts.)
Advertisement
ABH cosmetics included in the sale are the Glow Kit (on sale for $28), the Express Kit (on sale for $27.65), the Brow Definer (on sale for $16.10), the Five Element Brow Kit (on sale for $45.50), and the Brow Enhancing Serum Advanced (on sale for $26.60).
Other brands included in SkinStore's amazing semi-annual sale include Paula's Choice, Peter Thomas Roth, Skin Medica, Soap & Glory, Erno Laszlo Cleansing, Obagi, Elizabeth Arden, M2 Skincare, Caudalie, Bare Minerals, Jan Marini, Glamglow, ARCONA, Gatineau, Murad, and Omorovicza.
Happy bargain shopping!
Related Video:
Advertisement