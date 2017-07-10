Chelsea Clinton Clapped Back After Trump Tweeted About Her

President Trump often tweets about his 2016 opponent, but he turned his attention to other members of Hillary Clinton's family on Monday. While trying to defend his own daughter, Trump got into a Twitter fight with Chelsea Clinton.
It all began when a member of Russia's delegation tweeted a photo of Ivanka Trump in the president's seat at the G20 conference in Germany on Saturday. The tweet was deleted, but it drew criticism about a family member representing President Trump among other world leaders.
Monday morning, President Trump fired off two tweets in defense of his oldest daughter. He wrote that he asked Ivanka to hold his seat when he left the conference room for meetings with individual countries. He called the decision "very standard," adding that "Angela M agrees!"
His reference to German Chancellor Angela Merkel was correct. The German leader told the Associated Press that it was "in line with what other delegations do" because Ivanka was part of the U.S. delegation at the summit.
When I left Conference Room for short meetings with Japan and other countries, I asked Ivanka to hold seat. Very standard. Angela M agrees!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2017
Trump didn't stop there, though. In a follow-up tweet, he added: "If Chelsea Clinton were asked to hold the seat for her mother, as her mother gave our country away, the fake news would say Chelsea for pres!"
If Chelsea Clinton were asked to hold the seat for her mother,as her mother gave our country away, the Fake News would say CHELSEA FOR PRES!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2017
Less than an hour later, Chelsea clapped back, telling the president it never would have occurred to either of her parents to ask her to hold their seat at an international summit, as Trump asked of Ivanka.
"Were you giving our country away?" Clinton asked him. "Hoping not."
Good morning Mr. President. It would never have occurred to my mother or my father to ask me. Were you giving our country away? Hoping not. https://t.co/4ODjWZUp0c— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) July 10, 2017
Chelsea responds to negative tweets about her pretty often. She doesn't shy away from publicly criticizing the president on the site, either.
President Trump is also no stranger to Twitter feuds, but he has yet to respond to Chelsea's G20 comeback.
