Haagen-Dazs' New Line Of Boozy Ice Cream Is A Summer Game-Changer

Ending a summer weekend and facing the onslaught of a Monday work morning can be rough — hence the creation of the all too familiar term: Sunday scaries. But if there's one thing that can help us to ward off these dreadful feels, it's ice cream. And not just any ice cream, we're talking about the boozy kind. Sure, by now we've heard of rosé-infused pops and ice cream, but what about the harder stuff? As it turns out, Häagen-Dazs actually has boozy ice cream lovers covered on that front. The global ice cream company recently released a boozy line of pints that could very well change summer Sundays forever.
Advertisement
According to Delish, there are five flavors in this particular line: Rum Vanilla Caramel Blondie, Whiskey Chocolate Truffle, Irish Cream Coffee & Biscotti, Vodka Key Lime Pie, and Rum Ginger Cookie. They are currently sold at various Walmart locations. Our first thought was, heck yes, boozy milkshakes and sundaes. But before you race out to purchase your Vodka Key Lime Pie straight up with a spoon, there's a catch. This boozy frozen treat is currently only available in Canada. As if we needed another reason to be jealous of the land of poutine, this one might take the cake (or the pint) over some of its most-famous celebs including Justin Bieber, Ryan Reynolds, Ryan Gosling, Drake, and Seth Rogan.
Even though Canada was the birthplace for some of our favorite celebs (and now, mainstream alcoholic ice cream), that doesn't mean most haven't eventually ended up stateside. So while we wait (with our fingers crossed) to see if these five new Häagen-Dazs flavors end up on American store shelves, we'll be watching Gosling's "Hey, Girl" videos and dropping by NYC's boozy ice cream parlor, Tipsy Scoop, to keep those Sunday scaries at bay.
Advertisement