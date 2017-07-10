"I was in Joshua Tree, totally sober, let me preface — completely fucking sober... I look up in the sky and there's a bunch of spaceships. I swear to God, there were like five to seven, and I don't know why I didn't like try to take a picture of it – I just looked at it," she recalled during an appearance on the Zach Sang Show. "I was sitting on a rock, and I was like, 'What in the hell is that?' I was trying to figure it out, and then they went away. And then they came back. What was even weirder was that they came back in a different formation. I was like, 'Those are fucking aliens.' They were spaceships!"