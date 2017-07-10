Kesha's empowering new single "Praying" marks a triumphant return for the artist since she's spent years embroiled in legal battles regarding Sony music producer Dr. Luke. We love "Praying" as much as the next person, but the entire album, Rainbow, is equally amazing. And our interest has definitely been piqued by Kesha's explanation of her inspiration.
You may have noticed that there are several spaceships on the cover of Rainbow, and the album also includes a song titled "Spaceship." In a new interview, Kesha shared that she recently experienced a UFO sighting and that's what inspired Rainbow.
"I was in Joshua Tree, totally sober, let me preface — completely fucking sober... I look up in the sky and there's a bunch of spaceships. I swear to God, there were like five to seven, and I don't know why I didn't like try to take a picture of it – I just looked at it," she recalled during an appearance on the Zach Sang Show. "I was sitting on a rock, and I was like, 'What in the hell is that?' I was trying to figure it out, and then they went away. And then they came back. What was even weirder was that they came back in a different formation. I was like, 'Those are fucking aliens.' They were spaceships!"
This isn't the first time Kesha has expressed that she believes in UFOs and, based on previous social media posts, this wasn't her first sighting.
"UFOs are real. I have seen them. Not playing," she captioned an Instagram post in May.
In the same interview on Zach Sang Show, Kesha also shared that space is a theme on her new album.
Of course, Rainbow also deals with other important topics such as mental health and healing after traumatic experiences. For example, she recently wrote in Lenny Letter that "Praying" is about "learning to be proud of the person you are even during low moments when you feel alone."
In an interview with Sirius XM Radio, Kesha said "I think it's healthy to talk about feeling really down sometimes. I think the beautiful part is that you hold onto hope...and you keep showing up for yourself."
Whether she's singing about emotional healing or UFOs, we're thrilled that Kesha is able to release new music on her own terms.
